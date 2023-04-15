Mumbai-bound bus with over 40 passengers falls into gorge killing 13; rescue ops on

A total of 13 passengers died and over 29 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to police official. The bus was carrying 42 passengers and was on its way to Mumbai from Pune. The accident took place near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Bus fell into a gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway.(HT)

Rescue work is underway to move the injured to nearest hospital. “The death toll in old Mumbai-Pune highway accident climbed to 13 and the rescue operation is still underway," Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police, Raigad district said.

According to visuals from the site, windows and the the roof of the bus were completely damaged in the accident. Rescue team was seen using ropes to take survivors to safety.

Expressing grief for those who lost their lives in the tragic accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped from quick recovery of the injured. He announced a ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

"Pained by the bus mishap in Raigad, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I hope that those injured recover quickly. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," said the Twitter handle of Prime Minster's Office.

According to ANI, passengers belonged to an organisation who were returning after attending an event in Pune.

