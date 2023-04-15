Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 20-year-old biker crushed under container truck while overtaking it

20-year-old biker crushed under container truck while overtaking it

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 15, 2023 12:25 AM IST

A 20-year-old man died and his friend sustained injuries after their bike skidded while overtaking a container truck in Mumbai. The police have registered a case against the unknown container driver.

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old man died and the pillion rider sustained injuries after their bike skidded while overtaking a container truck in the Sewri area early Thursday morning. The police said the biker was overtaking the container from the left side when he lost control of the two-wheeler and slipped under the rear tyre of the heavy vehicle.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the deceased Siddhant Saravade, 20, a resident of Dadar East, was a B Com student studying in the last year in a college in Parel. He and his friend Vishal Kate, 21, a resident of Parel, had gone out for dinner on Wednesday night.

“We met after a long gap and therefore decided to go out for dinner. We went to Dongri where we could enjoy a variety of food. Around 3.15am we reached Zakaria Bunder Road near Sewri court when Siddhant tried to overtake a container from the left side,” said pillion rider Kate, who works as a fund treasurer with a Borivali-based company.

While overtaking the container truck, the bike skidded, and both Sarvade and Kate fell to the ground.

“Siddhant fell on the right side and his legs were crushed under the rear tyre of the container. I also suffered severe injuries on my right hand, the tyre of the container truck went past close to my head. When I was looking around and found Siddhant was bleeding profusely, his legs were crushed and he also had suffered a head injury,” said Kate.

People gathered at the spot and some of them called the police for help. A police team soon reached the spot and rushed them to KEM Hospital, where Siddhant was declared brought dead.

“I could not see the container’s number as it was very dark. I have suffered a fracture on the right hand due to an accident,” said Kate.

The police said they have registered a case against the unknown container driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police friend accident college motor vehicles act fracture kem hospital dongri parel two-wheeler head injury + 10 more
mumbai police friend accident college motor vehicles act fracture kem hospital dongri parel two-wheeler head injury + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out