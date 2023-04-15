20-year-old biker crushed under container truck while overtaking it

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old man died and the pillion rider sustained injuries after their bike skidded while overtaking a container truck in the Sewri area early Thursday morning. The police said the biker was overtaking the container from the left side when he lost control of the two-wheeler and slipped under the rear tyre of the heavy vehicle. HT Image

According to the police, the deceased Siddhant Saravade, 20, a resident of Dadar East, was a B Com student studying in the last year in a college in Parel. He and his friend Vishal Kate, 21, a resident of Parel, had gone out for dinner on Wednesday night.

“We met after a long gap and therefore decided to go out for dinner. We went to Dongri where we could enjoy a variety of food. Around 3.15am we reached Zakaria Bunder Road near Sewri court when Siddhant tried to overtake a container from the left side,” said pillion rider Kate, who works as a fund treasurer with a Borivali-based company.

While overtaking the container truck, the bike skidded, and both Sarvade and Kate fell to the ground.

“Siddhant fell on the right side and his legs were crushed under the rear tyre of the container. I also suffered severe injuries on my right hand, the tyre of the container truck went past close to my head. When I was looking around and found Siddhant was bleeding profusely, his legs were crushed and he also had suffered a head injury,” said Kate.

People gathered at the spot and some of them called the police for help. A police team soon reached the spot and rushed them to KEM Hospital, where Siddhant was declared brought dead.

“I could not see the container’s number as it was very dark. I have suffered a fracture on the right hand due to an accident,” said Kate.

The police said they have registered a case against the unknown container driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.