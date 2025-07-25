Mumbai Byculla Zoo plans expansion to house 40 penguins, prevent territorial fights

Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (Byculla Zoo), known as Rani Baug, will be expanded to accommodate at least 40 penguins and avoid territorial fights among them, an official said. The zoo authorities have offered penguins in exchange programmes to multiple zoos, but had no takers as the cost of their upkeep is significant. (HT Photo/ Representative photo)

Penguins have a tendency to nest in specific areas called breeding zones. “The chicks have their specific breeding spots where they nest. If the space is not extended, there are chances that territorial fights will start among them. In order to avoid the fights, it is best to expand the area at least as much as the space is available,” the official said.

In 2016, three male and three female chicks of Humboldt penguins were brought to the zoo. Since then, the population has gone up to 21 chicks, with Tom, Noddy, and Pingu adding to the family in March this year.

Currently, the 21 chicks have 150 sq ft of accommodation space. As the older penguins grow in size, they will also need a larger space to live and move around, the official added.

The zoo authorities have offered penguins in exchange programmes to multiple zoos but had no takers, as the cost of their upkeep is significant.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which manages the zoo, has spent over ₹25 crore on the upkeep and maintenance of these birds alone.

The work for expansion of the penguin enclosure will be given to the contractor who is also building the tunnel aquarium next to the penguin enclosure. The tender for the tunnel aquarium was cleared in May this year and work is expected to begin soon.