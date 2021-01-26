Mumbai civic body vaccinates 5,005 HCWs on Day 6 of Covid-19 vaccination

On Monday, which was Day six of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vaccinated 5,005 healthcare workers (HCWs), which is the highest number of vaccinations carried out in one day in the city so far. The civic body’s target was 6,500.

BMC plans to double its vaccination target to around 9,500, but since today is a public holiday, the revised target is yet to be officially set, civic officials said.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, said, “We have 65 booths in nine vaccination centres managed by BMC. We anticipated 6,500 beneficiaries to be vaccinated on Monday, but we could vaccinate 5,005. This is not a bad figure as it is the highest till now.” Dr Gomare added, “No major side effects have been reported in any of the beneficiaries and we have been following up with beneficiaries who are reporting any post-vaccination symptom.”

So far, over 20 cases of minor adverse effects have been reported to BMC. The symptoms include fever, body ache and weakness. However, these were all treated with basic medication and no one has reported severe adverse effects, BMC officials said.

According to BMC’s data, 18,202 HCWs have been vaccinated as of January 25. The vaccination started in Mumbai on January 16. The turnout for the first three days was around 50%, however since last Friday, the turnout has been rising and was up to around 90% on Saturday before falling to 77% on Monday. Despite this, Monday saw the highest numbers of HCWs being vaccinated. The turnout has increased since BMC allowed HCWs to avail walk-in vaccinations even if they do not have prior appointments. The most vaccinations were undertaken at the civic-run KEM Hospital where 3,117 beneficiaries have received the Covishield shot. Sir JJ Hospital, where 145 have taken the Covaxin shot, has recorded the fewest beneficiaries.

BMC aims to complete vaccinations of around 130,000 HCWs within the next one month in the first phase of the vaccination drive. The process might take longer as administering second doses to those who received their first shot in phase one will not start before February 15. Currently, BMC has the capacity to vaccinate 15,000 beneficiaries daily, but this will increase to 50,000 in later months.