Mumbai Congress demands resignation of BJP Mumbai chief over FIR in flat case
Mumbai Congress on Saturday demanded resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, from the state legislature and from his post as BJP Mumbai president, after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him by a 54-year-old woman. The woman accused Lodha of defrauding her and not handing her possession of her flat, despite payment. The Congress alleged Lodha also demanded money from the woman beyond the due payment and threatened to not hand over the flat if the said amount was not paid.
In a statement, Mumbai Congress chief Ashok Jagtap also taunted Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to use his investigative skills in the matter. Jagtap alleged that for Lodha’s Palava project in Kalyan and Dombivli, the builder seized hundreds of acres of land from farmers.
In a Twitter clarification issued by Lodha on Saturday said the complainant was a persistent defaulter “who has not made payment of her dues (Worli flat) for many years, and is therefore liable to pay applicable penalty as per RERA”. Lodha’s Twitter statement said that on the basis of the woman’s complaint, NM Joshi Marg police station, which has jurisdiction in the area where her flat is located, investigated the matter in December 2019. The company filed a case against her for default and cancellation more than 12 months ago.
Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday told Hindustan Times, “I do not have anything to do with the matter. I have clarified everything on my Twitter.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Waze arrested in Ambani residence explosive case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze arrested for bomb found outside Ambani house: NIA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpiceJet announces 66 new non-stop domestic flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai approves ₹724-crore budget for 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Congress demands resignation of BJP Mumbai chief over FIR in flat case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Restoration work of CSMT almost complete, says Central Railway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malwani ISIS module: Rizwan Ahmed seeks bail, cites order in Areeb Majeed’s case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reflection of rival’s info in search results not grounds for trademark infringement: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena warns of ‘consequences’ after party office attacked in Belgaum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Catering company, 4 directors booked for ₹18-crore VAT default
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCOCA court refuses to stay release of movie Mumbai Saga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delkar wrote to PM Modi, Amit Shah and LS speaker, says Maharashtra Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records over 15K cases for second straight day, toll now 52,811
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury crosses 38°C in Mumbai, temperature likely to remain same: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new restrictions for Mumbai yet, city records 1,709 Covid-19 cases on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox