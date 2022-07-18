Mumbai could see a triangular fight in civic polls
Mumbai Eknath Shinde-led rebellion in Shiv Sena changed political equations in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP0, one of the allies of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that was planning to forge an alliance with Shiv Sena for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll, is now looking to join hands with Congress.
The party is not making any efforts to take Shiv Sena on board as they believe that Sena leadership is planning to contest the polls on its own. It means the civic polls may see a triangular contest between the BJP-Shinde-MNS axis, Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP alliance.
Shiv Sena’s decision to support Droupadi Murmu, a candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the presidential election is being seen as a signal of a virtual end to the MVA days following a coup within Sena and the replacement of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra chief minister.
On Friday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence. The meeting assumes significance considering the hardcore Hindutva stand taken by him.
NCP and Shiv Sena leadership were in-principally given their consent to hold an alliance for the BMC elections. Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab and NCP leader Nawab Malik were about to start the seat-sharing discussions. Before that Malik was arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) over money laundering charges in March, the NCP insiders said.
But in the current scenario, the chances for an alliance between the two allies for BMC appear unlikely as even if Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray chose not to bow to the pressure tactics of Eknath Shinde and BJP, according to the NCP leaders.
“Shinde-led faction and BJP are likely to contest the BMC polls on ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Marathi Manoos’ plank and thus efforts are to bring MNS chief Raj Thackeray closer. If Shiv Sena takes NCP along then their stand on ‘Hinduvta’ will be diluted and Shinde led faction and BJP will use the same against Shiv Sena in the polls,” said an NCP leader
A Shiv Sena leader confirmed that both Sena and NCP were on the same page over holding an alliance for BMC polls. “Things could have been materialized then but it is difficult to say what is going to happen now as the current situation is very fluid. Things are changing really fast and no one knows what is going to happen tomorrow,” said the Sena leader, on the condition of anonymity.
However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday asserted that the MVA allies should stick together in contesting the upcoming elections. “If Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena contested the Maharashtra polls together then the people will get a chance to make their decision. It is my personal opinion as no discussion has happened on this front,” Pawar said in Nagpur.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said that there are no talks happening between the MVA allies over the alliance. “Even if Pawar saheb is saying that the MVA allies should contest together, there is no sign of talks between Shiv Sena and NCP for holding an alliance. Congress has been out of the question as the party had already declared contesting elections on their own,” Kayande said.
In a recent meeting with the NCP Mumbai unit, party supremo Sharad Pawar asked them to decide within a fortnight with whom they want to have an alliance for BMC polls.
Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress said that the policy of the party is to go solo in the local body polls. However, if the local unit decides to form an alliance then a decision will be taken accordingly. “Our priority is to defeat BJP and if the local body wants to forge an alliance with NCP then the party will take its decision,” Londhe said.
-
ICSE Class 10 results: Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune is all-India topper
All-India Indian Certificate of Secondary Education topper Hargun Kaur Matharu, from St Mary's School, Pune, secured 99.8 per cent in the exams. She was at her younger sister's birthday party on Sunday when she got to know about the results. ICSE results were announced on Sunday and the pass percentage was 99.97 per cent. Pune also bagged the second rank as Shivani Deo secured 99.6 per cent and is the second national rank holder.
-
Presidential poll: Parties educate their legislators on voting process
Mumbai A day before the presidential elections, political parties educated their legislators about the voting process by holding meetings. Congress started the inquiry over the absence of 12 of its MLAs during the floor test of the Eknath Shinde faction and Bharatiya Janata Party government held on July 4. Legislators from the Shinde-led faction and BJP jointly met at Hotel Trident and discussed preparations for polling for the presidential election scheduled on Monday.
-
Actor gets back ₹2.24 lakh transferred from her accounts by frauds
Mumbai A week after television actress Aman Sandhu was duped and lost ₹2.24 lakh to online frauds, the Mumbai police units from Oshiwara, Goregaon and cyber-crime were able to block the transaction and get the amount credited back to the actor's account.
-
ICSE results: Pune schools strike gold; principals, toppers speak
As the results of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) were declared on Sunday evening, students from across the city celebrated. Many schools reported 100 per cent results in the examination. This year, 110 students are tied for the top 3 positions nationally in the ICSE results. The maximum number of toppers (37), out of the 110, are from Maharashtra.
-
NEET exam paper was easy and balanced, say students
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) was held at various centres in Pune city on Sunday. Students said the exam paper was easy and balanced as compared to last year's examination which was held in December last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics