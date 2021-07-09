Mumbai door-to-door vax: BMC collects ward-wise data of bedridden patients

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started collecting ward-wise data of bedridden patients who want to get inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines. BMC has issued a form for bedridden patients at each ward asking them to submit details of such patients. The form includes the name of the patient, age, sex, the reason for being bedridden, duration and willingness for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hundreds of bedridden patients in the city aren’t able to get vaccinated as they can’t travel to vaccination centres. Many of these families who belong to poor economic backgrounds cannot afford ambulances to ferry them to vaccination centres for inoculation. But considering these patients have underlying health issues, they become most susceptible to Covid-19.

“We haven’t got the final green signal from the Central government to start the door-to-door vaccination but, we want to keep the data prepared. So, we have asked all the ward offices to compile the data and submit it to the BMC for further references,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

As per the BMC rules, any patient with health issues who is completely bedridden and can’t travel to vaccination centres will be included in the list. But, all the medical documents would be checked to confirm the health status of the patient. “Also, physically challenged people who have been bedridden for more than six months will also be added. But we would also require a doctor certificate with the declaration that the person is physically unfit to travel,” Kakani added.