Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh gets death threat, files police complaint
Film producer Sandeep Singh on Thursday filed a police complaint after a Facebook user issued death threats to him saying he would be killed the way popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered.
The Amboli police started investigations into the complaint lodged by Singh, whose next film is based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Crime branch is also conducting a parallel probe.
Sandeep Singh, known for producing movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund, founded the film production company Legend Studios in 2015.
Also Read: Rajasthan: Two persons allegedly given beheading threats; police begin probe
The producer has his own Facebook page by name ‘Sandeep Singh 09’ which has over 25 thousand followers.
On Wednesday, he received threats on Facebook from a user named, Krishna Singh Rajput.
According to police sources, the suspect - Rajput on Facebook messenger, sent a threat message to Singh saying: Chinta mat karna, jis tarah Moosawala ko goli maari gaya hai, uss tarah tujhe bhi mara jaayega, wait kar aur yaad rakh. (Don’t worry, the way Moosewala was shot dead, the same way you too will be killed, wait and keep this in mind).
Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.
Singh, a resident of Veera Desai road in Andheri west, immediately approached police and reported the threat. The Amboli police then registered an FIR.
Singh’s spokesperson Deepak Sahu said that the producer does not know the person who has threatened to kill him. “We did not take the threat lightly and have filed the police complaint. The police are probing the matter,” Sahu said.
Sources said ever since the producer has made films on certain controversial subjects, it could be one of the reasons behind receiving such a threat. Singh’s next movie Randeep Hooda-starrer Swantantra Veer Savarkar is going on floor in August.
Senior inspector of Amboli police station Bandopant Bansode said, “We have registered a case on the complaint of producer Sandeep Singh and trying to obtain details of the Facebook user. The accused person is not known to the complainant. It is still unclear what the motive is behind issuing the threat. We have sought details from the service provider and also taking help of cyber police to trace the culprit. The investigation is on.”
Last month, Bollywood star Salman Khan had also received similar threats. Besides, the actor’s Jodhpur based lawyer, advocate Hastimal Saraswat, also received a threatening letter.
-
MeT department issues orange alert for heavy rains in Himachal for two days
Himachal Pradesh got scattered showers on Thursday with the meteorological department warning of heavy rain till July 11 and issuing an orange alert for Friday and Saturday even as rescuers searched for the four men who went missing after flashfloods destroyed three camping sites at Chonjh village in Kullu district on Wednesday.
-
Jodhpur: Married in 2003, girl wins battle as court annuls child marriage
She was married when was only 2.5 years old but her dreams to become a teacher gave her strength to break the shackles of child marriage. Now after 18 years, Samta is a free bird after annulment of child marriage by a family court in Jodhpur. She was married in 2003 to a young man from Osian tehsil, when she was two-and-a-half years old.
-
24-year-old biker dead after trailer rams into him in Bhiwandi
A 24-year-old biker was mowed down by a trailer at Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night. The incident occurred near the bridge at Mankoli Naka when Shah was on his way to Thane. A passer-by informed the police about the incident. The police admitted Shah to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.
-
'Precautions taken', says CM Bommai after landslide in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he spoke to district deputy commissioners regarding the torrential rains, especially in coastal districts, and assured that all necessary precautions had been taken. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain along the Karnataka coast - in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura also remained shut. The state's revenue minister R Ashoka, who is in Kodagu district has also distributed relief cheques to those affected.
-
Over 10 lakh children out of schools/anganawadis in Karnataka: Survey
The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the state are out of schools and anganawadis. The survey report was submitted to the court by 'amicus curiae' in a public interest litigation senior advocate K N Phaneendra. The report says 15,338 children aged between six and 14 are out of school across Karnataka.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics