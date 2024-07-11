Mumbai has over 27% TB patients of the state

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government revealed in the state assembly on Thursday that Mumbai has over 27% of the total cases of tuberculosis in the state. HT Image

Till June end, the number of patients in the city had reached 30,519, which is 27.52% of the total number of cases in the state, which stands at 110,896.

Former health minister Rajesh Tope raised the issue in the assembly, calling it very serious as cases are on the rise, especially in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). He also enquired about the measures being taken by the government to control the spread. Taking the cue, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan reminded the house of the Centre’s objective to make the country tuberculosis-free by 2025, a target that looks impossible for the city at present. The members also expressed concern over the shortage of the drug for tuberculosis treatment.

Responding to them, state health minister Tanaji Samant claimed that the number of cases has been reducing every year but agreed with them on the need to undertake an awareness campaign in the high-density areas.

He said that the government will constitute a committee of experts to find out the root cause behind the spread of tuberculosis in the city and will also undertake an awareness campaign regarding its treatment.

“In 2022, the total number of TB cases in the state stood at 233,872, which got reduced to 227,646 in 2023. And, till June this year, the number was 110,896. In Mumbai, 65,435 cases were recorded in 2022, 63,887 in 2023, and 30,519 till June this year,” Sawant informed the house.

He admitted that cases of drug-resistant tuberculosis are of concern as the six-month course must be completed by a patient, as otherwise, the course gets extended to 18 months. “The government is planning on creating awareness about this aspect through a campaign,” he said.

Admitting in the house that the state cannot be made free from tuberculosis by 2025, the health minister said this will be communicated to the central government. He also admitted that there was a shortage of 3FDC (A) drugs in April 2023 because of less supply from the central government, but it was dealt with by allowing procurement of the drugs at the local level at a cost of ₹1.63 crore.