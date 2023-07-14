Monsoon picks up in Mumbai after a week, heavier showers expected soon

Mumbai on Friday received 53mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30am today after a few days of relatively calmer weather, causing disruptions in train services, traffic snarls and waterlogging at various locations. People commute during heavy rainfall at Dadar in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

Andheri’s east-west connector, the Andheri Subway, was shut due to waterlogging in the peak hours of the morning.

At 8:45am, the Mumbai Traffic Police on said on Twitter, “Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V Road.”

Citizens also reported waterlogging on SV Road near the same area, but the subway was reopened after some time.

Showers of similar intensity are expected until July 17, with heavier showers expected from July 18-20, the weather department said.

“A low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen the offshore monsoon trough near Maharashtra. When this system moves closer toward the shore or inland around July 18, Mumbai and adjacent parts of the Konkan will see a monsoon revival,” said a scientist with the India Meteorological Department in Mumbai.

“Mumbai rains picked up after a gap of one week. Moderate rain with isolated heavy spells are possible now for next 3-4 days. Offshore trough from Gujarat to Kerala is active,” Mahesh Palawat, head of private forecaster Skymet Weather, tweeted on Friday.

