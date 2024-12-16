Menu Explore
Mumbai hottest in state for 3rd time in 2 weeks

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 16, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Mumbai recorded a high of 35.4°C on Sunday, making it the hottest in the state again, with clear skies and low humidity contributing to the heat.

Mumbai: For the third time in less than two weeks, Mumbai was once again the hottest in the state on Sunday.

Mumbai hottest in state for 3rd time in 2 weeks
Mumbai hottest in state for 3rd time in 2 weeks

At Santacruz, the base weather station for Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees above normal, while it was 1.3 degrees above normal at 33.3 degrees Celsius in Colaba.

Mumbai was the hottest in the state twice in this month. On December 11, 35.6 degrees Celsius was recorded. A week prior, the aftereffects of Cyclone Fengal caused the heat to touch 37.3 degrees Celsius on December 4.

Sunday started cool and pleasant with a below normal minimum temperature in the suburbs. The minimum temperature at Santacruz was 16.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal. In contrast, Colaba was 1.4 degrees above normal at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials attributed weather conditions in Mumbai to two synoptic features. “Winds are easterly and dry over the region. As a result, the sea breeze sets in late, and the humidity is low. Since Mumbai has clear skies, there is no cloud formation and sunlight directly get in. All this has led to a slight increase in temperature,” said Sushma Nair, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD Mumbai. “At the same time, there is also an anti-cyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere over northern Maharashtra and Gujarat region, which has caused minimum temperatures to drop.”

Officials said both these conditions are likely to persist for a day or two. IMD has forecast minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius on Monday.

All through last week, Mumbai witnessed significant fluctuations in night and day temperatures. The lowest it hit was 13.7 degrees Celsius on December 9, the coldest December day in the last nine years.


