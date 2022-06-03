Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting, killing & dumping minor's body in toilet in 2019
- The accused had killed the nine-year-old girl at the same spot he assaulted her and at night, had dumped her body in the septic tank of a public toilet.
A 31-year-old man was sentenced to death Friday by a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court for sexually assaulting and killing a nine-year-old girl in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar area in 2019. This is the man's second conviction - he was previously sentenced to seven years imprisonment for sexually abusing another minor. However, his jail term was reduced for good conduct and he was released 11 months before committing the second offence.
The accused had killed the nine-year-old girl at the same spot he assaulted her and at night, had dumped her body in the septic tank of a public toilet.
Also Read | Mumbai court awards death penalty to Sakinaka rape-murder convict
While delivering the verdict, the court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence.
The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
In the 2019 sexual assault and murder the girl went missing and her body was found after two days in a public toilet. The accused was tracked down and arrested, and a case under the POCSO Act and sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against him.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics