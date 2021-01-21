Mumbai: NCB apprehends notorious drug supplier, seizes drugs worth crores
Continuing it crackdown on drugs peddlers and suppliers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday apprehended drug supplier Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan from Navi Mumbai. The agency said search operations were going on till late in the evening and it had seized drugs worth crores from the drug supplier.
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development and said that they nabbed Pathan and that the search operation was on.
Pathan is an alleged member of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang and also a relative of late Abdul Karim Sher Khan, known as Karim Lala, a mafia don who was once active in Mumbai.
This is not the first case against Pathan. He was earlier arrested by Pydhonie police in a drugs case in August 2019 after he allegedly supplied mephedrone (MD) to Junaid Shaikh, a peddler.
Wednesday’s raid was conducted by NCB following a tip-off.
Pathan is the main supplier of MD in south Mumbai. “We have got link of several drug suppliers and peddlers who are active in south Mumbai and legal action against them are going on,” said an NCB officer.
Earlier, two drug peddlers including a fire safety officer Sandeep Chavan of public sector unit (PSU) were arrested and the agency allegedly seized 65 grams of MD from them.
