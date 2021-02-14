Mumbai: One dead, one hurt in road mishap; truck driver booked
One person died and another got injured in a road accident on Western Express Highway near Andheri on Saturday evening. Their bike allegedly hit a truck, which was double parked, and fell. The truck driver has been booked.
According to the police, Pramod Kalekar, 42, and his friend Mukesh Mishra, 28, were on their way towards Byculla when they hit the truck. The truck was unloading paver blocks without taking any measures to ensure safety of vehicles passing by.
Eye witnesses said that after the accident when a crowd started to gather, the truck driver fled the spot, said a police officer.
A passer by called the police emergency number, following which the two were taken to a hospital. Kalekar was declared dead on arrival. Mishra is undergoing treatment for severe injuries at Sir JJ Hospital.
The police said that a case of death due to negligence has been registered against the driver under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.
“We are scanning the CCTV of the highway and trying to find out the identity of the driver who fled the scene without taking the injured to the hospital or providing medical assistance,” said an officer from Andheri police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai almost gets back on track with train services for all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greatship Rohini fire: 3 trapped crew members found dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Family functions, vacations new Covid-19 super spreaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parts of Maharashtra to see rainfall; Mumbai to remain dry: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mumbai civic body permits 20 private hospitals to vaccinate its staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra reports over 4,000 new Covid cases first time since January 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi arrested in money-laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal Finance: Common retirement planning mistakes that you must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Actor crowdsources money for wife’s cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Governor Koshyari meets Amit Shah in Delhi post aircraft controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC issues notice to American embassy for New Jersey resident in a murder appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: One dead, one hurt in road mishap; truck driver booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At ₹95.21 for a litre, petrol price reaches all-time high in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admin of chat group arrested for rape in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox