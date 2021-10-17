Mumbai reports zero Covid-19 deaths on Sunday

Mumbai reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, October 17, the first time – according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data – since March 26, 2020. The state health department, whose daily figures vary from BMC’s on account of a reconciliation process, last recorded a zero-deaths day on February 22, 2021.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 366 new Covid-19 cases, taking the city’s tally to 751,659, while the death toll remains unchanged at 16,180. The metropolis has reported 727,084 recoveries so far, a recovery rate of 96%. The city’s case fatality rate (the number of deaths per 100 positive cases) is 2.15% and there are 5,902 active cases. To be sure, Mumbai has been reporting fewer than 10 deaths per day for over two months. The last time Mumbai recorded deaths in double digits was August 1, with 10 deaths.

Suresh Kakani, BMC’s additional municipal commissioner said, “The difference (between BMC and state data) may be due to the reconciliation process. Updates are made to the state data after verification. This may cause the BMC and state numbers to vary a bit. The major reason behind zero deaths in the city is due to vaccination and other reasons such as early detection and treatment.”

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal tweeted, “Mumbai recorded zero Covid deaths (for the first time) after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. As municipal commissioner, I salute Team BMC for their spectacular performance. Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us have not yet. I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe.”

According to BMC officials, though, the next one month up to November 20 will be crucial to keep Covid under control, and for the city to not witness a likely spike after festivals such as Navratri and Diwali, and after the reopening of schools, religious places, cinema halls and auditoriums.

One official said that despite the Ganpati festival, the reopening of local trains, and the Navratri celebrations, there has been no spike yet. “However, the impact of Navratri and Diwali will be only known by November 20,” the official said.

BMC allowed reopening of shops on all days up to 10 pm in the first week of August, followed by the reopening of local trains for fully vaccinated citizens on August 15. Further, in September it allowed Ganesh festival celebrations for citizens following Covid-appropriate norms and restrictions.

The city allowed schools to reopen for Grades 8 to 12 to reopen on October 4, with religious places allowed to start functioning from October 7. This week, the BMC is also expected to allow reopening of colleges, cinema halls and live-entertainment auditoriums in the city. However, the BMC anticipates that even if a third wave hits the city, it will be milder than the second wave when Mumbai reported around 10,000 cases a day.

Kakani said, “The period till December 31 is crucial, but we will observe it in phases. In the first phase, the impact of spread due to festivals and relaxations will be known by November 20. In the second phase, there will be New Year and Christmas celebrations which will have to be monitored, too. There is a possibility of international passengers arriving in Mumbai as many have long leave during Christmas and New Year. If there are more social gatherings during this period, it may result in a spike.”

According to BMC officials, however, the chances of a spike will have to be viewed in tandem with the city’s vaccination status. The city has 9.2 million eligible adults, of which around 97% have received their first dose and 55% are fully vaccinated. By the end of October, the BMC aims to vaccinate every eligible citizen with the first dose.

Civic officials pointed out that with so many festive days ahead, testing and vaccination may reduce as people may not visit a lab or a hospital for either, unless it is completely unavoidable. Until Saturday, 13,435,419 vaccine doses had been administered in the city of which 4,833,869 citizens were fully vaccinated.