Mumbai: Retired cop shoots at his two sons after fight; one dies

A 68-year-old retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Mumbai police allegedly shot three rounds of bullets at his two sons from his licensed revolver at their Airoli residence on Monday evening.

The elder son suffered major injuries and died late evening. The younger son ducked the bullet, but suffered minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital.

The Rabale police arrested the accused, Bhagwan Patil, and also confiscated his revolver soon after the incident.

According to the police, Patil has three sons and he stayed with his wife and the elder son (who is physically challenged) at sector 2, Airoli. The second son, Vijay, 34, stayed at Vasai and the youngest son Sujay, 32, stayed in a separate house nearby.

Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector of Rabale police station, said, “Patil had a troubled relationship with Vijay and Sujay for a long time. He would assault his wife and that led to frequent fights among them. On Monday, Vijay received a call from an insurance company, which was related to Patil’s car. He then called Patil to discuss it, but they got into a heated argument.”

“Vijay along with Sujay came to their parents’ house around 6.30pm. The three got into a scuffle again. In a fit of rage, Patil fired three shots at his sons,” he said.

The first two bullets hit Vijay in his stomach and shoulder. “Vijay died while he was under observation at the hospital. We arrested Patil and also confiscated his .32 revolver.”