IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Shiv Sena organises protests against rising fuel prices
Shiv Sena party workers protest against hike in fuel prices in Mumbai on February 5. (PTI)
Shiv Sena party workers protest against hike in fuel prices in Mumbai on February 5. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Shiv Sena organises protests against rising fuel prices

The party has warned it would intensify the protests if the Centre does not take steps to reduce the prices. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the state government should reduce its share of taxes on fuel to bring the prices down
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Legislators and key functionaries of the ruling Shiv Sena on Friday led protests in Mumbai as part of a state-wide campaign against the rising fuel and cooking gas prices. The party has warned it would intensify the protests if the Centre does not take steps to reduce the prices.

Sena leader Ashish Chemburkar, who led protests in Byculla, said the Centre has been increasing the fuel prices since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. He added soon the petrol price will reach 100 per litre. “The Union government has been looting the common man for months by increasing the fuel prices... This has to stop. Shiv Sena will intensify protests if the Centre does not arrest the price rise.”

Also Read | Who is Nana Patole and why is he expected to lead Congress in Maharashtra?

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis said the state government should reduce its share of taxes on fuel to bring the prices down.

Chemburkar said the price of petrol after a reduction in the state tax would be 92 per litre. “Do the ones who are seeking the reduction in the state’s tax think fuel price of 92 is less?”

Petrol price in Maharashtra was highest in Parbhani at 96 per litre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Shiv Sena party workers protest against hike in fuel prices in Mumbai on February 5. (PTI)
Shiv Sena party workers protest against hike in fuel prices in Mumbai on February 5. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Shiv Sena organises protests against rising fuel prices

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The party has warned it would intensify the protests if the Centre does not take steps to reduce the prices. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the state government should reduce its share of taxes on fuel to bring the prices down
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nana Patole. (HT Archive)
Nana Patole. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

Who is Nana Patole and why is he expected to lead Congress in Maharashtra?

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Nana Patole resigned as the Maharashtra assembly Speaker on Thursday after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his expected appointment in a day or two
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC health workers arrange ice packs before the start of a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021. (Satish Bate/HT file)
BMC health workers arrange ice packs before the start of a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021. (Satish Bate/HT file)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BMC shortlists 13 private hospitals for vaccination of general public

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:41 PM IST
The civic body is likely to issue a list of shortlisted hospitals soon; it is looking at more applications as the number of hospitals required for vaccination drive would increase in coming days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Thane: Corporation tables budget, no new projects, tax increase this year

By Megha Pol
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:57 PM IST
NCP, Congress corporators created a ruckus during budget presentation, demanding that the corporation should first report the status of implementation of the earlier budget before playing to the gallery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT Archive)
Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

Drug probe: NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh Rajput case

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:56 AM IST
NCB had earlier arrested Sejnani and Furniturewala, former assistant of a Bollywood actress, on January 9 in a separate case after the agency raided their residences in Khar and Bandra, respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body reserves 20,000 Covid vaccination shots for round two

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:07 AM IST
To counter a possible shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reserve 20,000 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin on priority for the second jab to be administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) inoculated at the start of the nationwide mass immunisation programme on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BMC maintains around 2,055km of roads in the city, and every major and minor road is repaired or resurfaced using asphalt or concrete cement from the existing paverblocks. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
The BMC maintains around 2,055km of roads in the city, and every major and minor road is repaired or resurfaced using asphalt or concrete cement from the existing paverblocks. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 157km of roads to be repaired in 2021-22, down from 289km last year

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:59 AM IST
While the budgetary allocation for the road department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has remained almost the same in 2021-22 budget compared to the ongoing fiscal, the BMC has reduced its road improvement and repair targets by almost 45% this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
DFood truck near Pendharkar college at Dombivli East. (HT PHOTO)
DFood truck near Pendharkar college at Dombivli East. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body budget: 65 spots picked for food hubs

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:56 AM IST
The city may soon see more street food hubs, with an allocation of 200 crore for the plan that includes beautification of footpaths, spaces below flyovers, etc, in the budget announced on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nana Patole is expected to be appointed as the chief of Congress’s Maharashtra unit. (HT FILE)
Nana Patole is expected to be appointed as the chief of Congress’s Maharashtra unit. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Nana Patole resigns as Maharashtra speaker, to be state Congress chief

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The move may lead to friction within the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said the three ruling parties — the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — will collectively decide on the new speaker
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (Getty Images)
For representational purpose only. (Getty Images)
mumbai news

Government authorities should be secular with work: Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Observing that authorities should avoid a general fear of inviting trouble if the case involves religious feelings, the court directed the police to register offence against trustees of Jagadamba Devi Charitable Trust, Mohota in Ahmednagar for illegal acts that fall under the Black Magic Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bringing construction permits under one roof for all areas in the city will also impact the BMC’s rank in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business, according to experts
Bringing construction permits under one roof for all areas in the city will also impact the BMC’s rank in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business, according to experts
mumbai news

Mumbai: One city, one body must for growth, revenue?

By Eeshanpriyan MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Making the civic body the single planning authority for Mumbai – a proposal sent by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the Maharashtra government – could impact redevelopment of buildings, vertical and infrastructure development, while bringing in considerable revenue to the civic body, according to urban planning experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Most travellers prefer travelling to familiar spots in 2021, finds survey

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Around 57% of the 20,934 surveyed travellers said they preferred to return to a place they have already explored while 49% are aiming to hit a new destination within India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (right) with Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav while presenting the BMC Budget 2021-22, at BMC Headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (right) with Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav while presenting the BMC Budget 2021-22, at BMC Headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Reconstituted parking authority makes a comeback in Mumbai civic body budget

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:44 AM IST
The Mumbai parking authority (MPA), the apex independent body that will be formed as per the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (2034), to regulate the street and off-street parking in space-starved Mumbai, has yet again found a special mention in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget 2021, presented by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. (HT FILE)
Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai court rejects claim over Dawood Ibrahim’s benami property

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Mumbai city civil court dismissed a suit filed by Ahmed Vazir Parkar claiming ownership of Parkar Chamber building in Nagpada — a property listed by law enforcement agencies as benami property held by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC building. (Hindustan Times)
BMC building. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body explore new sources of income

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Financial reforms, exploring new avenues of income, and recovery of dues are Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ways of moving forward in cash strapped times
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP