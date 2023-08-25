News / Cities / Mumbai News / State human rights commission orders fact finding inquiry into Ambujwadi slum demolition

State human rights commission orders fact finding inquiry into Ambujwadi slum demolition

ByJeet Mashru
Aug 25, 2023 01:06 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has ordered a fact-finding inquiry into the demolition of a slum in Mumbai and eviction of 250 families. Social activist Medha Patkar filed a complaint, demanding a stay on the demolition and an investigation into human rights violations. The respondents have been directed to file an affidavit by October 30.

Mumbai: Following a complaint filed by social activist Medha Patkar against a demolition drive and eviction of 250 families from a slum in Ambujwadi, Malad, in July, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has directed all eight respondents (collector, state government and the BMC offices) to hold a fact-finding inquiry and file an affidavit on it by October 30.

Patkar’s application in the matter was accepted by the commission on August 21 and the order read “office is directed to issue summons to all the Respondents No. 1 to 8 calling upon them to hold fact finding inquiry and file affidavit in reply before this Commission with a copy to other side on or before 30.10.2023”. The hearing was chaired by Justice K K Tated.

On July 21, HT reported about more than 200 families going homeless amidst heavy rainfall due to a demolition drive on illegal slums conducted by deputy collector (encroachment) on July 19.

As per the complaint, the demolitions were carried out first on June 1, then June 6, and finally on July 19, leaving the families homeless in the peak of monsoon season.

Patkar submitted the complaint before the commission on August 1. She was accompanied by three residents of the slums, Raju Dnyanba Manmothe, Shameem Fareed Khan, and Sabera Mehamud Khan, the first two of whom are drivers and the latter, a labourer.

The Supreme Court’s 1985 ruling in the Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation was also thwarted, which prohibits evicting pavement dwellers using unreasonable force and without a chance to be heard.

The complainant demanded that the demolition be stayed, with an investigation done into the human rights violations during the demolition drive and the authorities who were behind it, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha, guardian minister.

