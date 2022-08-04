Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on some routes due to VVIP movement
The vehicular traffic movement is expected to remain slow on Thursday due to a pre-scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said.
The traffic police posted the advisory on their official Twitter account.
“Due to a pre-scheduled visit of a VVIP to Mumbai on August 4, traffic is expected to be slow from 9am to 2pm between NCPA in South Mumbai to Vashi, Eastern Freeway and between 3pm to 8pm from NCPA to Dindoshi on Western expressway Traffic in the area will be slow”, the advisory read.
Traffic police advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly.
On Wednesday too, the traffic in Mumbai was affected by VVIP movement.
Mumbai traffic police had posted an advisory on Twitter account to alert citizens.
“Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 6pm”, the tweet read.
The traffic police requested the citizens to plan their travel accordingly and assured the situation would be updated by them through radio and Twitter.
Odisha: Woman, 3-year-old son rescued from raging floodwaters; video goes viral
In a daring rescue operation, a woman and Nandini Kadraka of Punjapai village in Rayagada district's 3-year-old son were rescued by villagers after they were trapped under raging floodwaters in Odisha's Rayagad district on Tuesday evening. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Nandini Kadraka of Punjapai village in Rayagada district had gone to a forest near her village along with her son Rohit after crossing over a relatively shallow waters of Raniganga river on Tuesday afternoon.
Mid-air scare: Bengaluru flight struck by lightning returns to KIA safely
An AirAsia flight from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was en route to Hyderabad when it was struck mid-air by lightening. AirAsia flight I5 1576 was refuelled at Bengaluru and after inspection by ground engineers it was found that the aircraft bore damage due to the lightning strike. The aircraft and the flight time were then changed by airline staff, and the flight departed Bengaluru once again at 11.45 am.
Patna: Calls to preserve LS College astronomy lab grows after UNESCO recognition
With the astronomical observatory at the LS College, Muzaffarpur now included in UNESCO list of Important Endangered Heritage Observatories of the World, the college authorities have requested the state government to conserve the old astro lab as specimen of glorious past of the state and also to preserve and promote it as a heritage structure. Till the 1970s, the observatory was functioning smoothly but its condition deteriorated in the 1980s and it stopped working.
Moderate rain in Delhi today; pollution levels likely in moderate category
Overcast weather with moderate rain was likely in Delhi on Thursday while the pollution levels were expected to remain in the moderate category. The hourly Air Quality Index was 111 at 8am in the moderate category. The average 24-hour AQI was 122 on Wednesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
'Hello sir...': Bengaluru Traffic Police complains to BBMP about flooded roads
Bengaluru was lashed by 60 mm rain Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department said the southwest monsoon had become active over interior Karnataka. One user shared a video of an inundated road and lamented the lack of a drainage system. Traffic cops from Bengaluru's Frazer town were also among citizens who alerted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local administrative body, of blocked drainage systems.
