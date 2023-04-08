Ongoing MU exams illegal, says teachers’ union

Mumbai: Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) has alleged that the ongoing Mumbai University (MU) exams are illegal in the absence of Boards of Studies (BoS). HT Image

The university must have Boards of Studies (BoS) in order to administer exams as per the Maharashtra Public University (MPUA) Act, 2016. However, MU does not have an elected BoS and there is no temporary BoS in place for the administration of the ongoing exams, according to the teachers’ union.

MU exams began a week ago and various issues have come up during conducting these examinations due to which students are having a hard time.

Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) had written a letter to the governor of Maharashtra, who is chancellor of all public universities in the state, stating that “MU is not serious about implementation of the MUPA. We have brought to the attention of the governor that sections 79 and 97 of the MPUA are largely violated by the university authorities and affiliated colleges. In spite of repeated requests, the university authorities did not take any initiative to safeguard the MUPA. Now, the authorities are further violating section 40 of the Act.”

A BoS is required for all academic activities. Section 40 of the Act defines the constitution of BoS and section 41 describes the powers and duties of BoS. Without the formation of separate boards of studies in different subjects, the duties of paper setters, examiners and moderators are allotted arbitrarily. This section and such other sections are being grossly violated by the university authorities, they alleged.

“Not a single meeting has been held regarding the appointment of paper setters for the examinations. As per the Act, examiners are appointed through the BoS. In the present situation, as the board does not exist, the examiners cannot be appointed. They are not establishing an ad hoc BoS, instead old examiners are appointed as paper setters,” said Subhash Athawale, general secretary, MUCTA.

Appointing old examiners or appointing examiners of one’s own accord in the absence of the BoS is a violation of the law, Athawale added.

MUCTA is demanding the governor take cognisance of this and tell the MU vice-chancellor to appoint BoS as per the MUPA. In their letter, the organisation also requested that an ad hoc BoS be formed until the election process was completed.

Meanwhile, Shri Shivpratishthan Yuva Hindustan (SSYH), a youth organisation has asked for permission from MU for mass reading of sections 40, 79, 97, and 120 of the MUPA on campus.

“With this event, we are trying to spread awareness on the MUPA to give a wakeup call for the authorities,” Ganesh Govekar, president of SSYH, said.

HT reached out to MU officials, but they did not respond till the time of going to press.