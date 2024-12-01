Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 2, 2024 26.81 °C Overcast clouds December 3, 2024 27.68 °C Overcast clouds December 4, 2024 27.57 °C Overcast clouds December 5, 2024 28.26 °C Scattered clouds December 6, 2024 28.47 °C Overcast clouds December 7, 2024 27.72 °C Overcast clouds December 8, 2024 25.74 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 1, 2024, is 25.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.97 °C and 27.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.64 °C and 27.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 227.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

