Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for December 27, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.43 °C and 26.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 28, 2024 25.28 Broken clouds December 29, 2024 25.83 Few clouds December 30, 2024 26.47 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 26.73 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 27.36 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 27.73 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 27.39 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.28 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 24.55 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.36 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.42 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.11 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.57 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024

