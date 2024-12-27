Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for December 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 27, 2024, is 25.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 25.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.43 °C and 26.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Mumbai weather update on December 27, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 28, 202425.28Broken clouds
December 29, 202425.83Few clouds
December 30, 202426.47Sky is clear
December 31, 202426.73Sky is clear
January 1, 202527.36Sky is clear
January 2, 202527.73Sky is clear
January 3, 202527.39Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.28 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata24.55 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.29 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru23.36 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.42 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad24.11 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.57 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Follow Us On