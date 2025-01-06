Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 6, 2025, is 24.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 25.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Mumbai weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.3 °C and 25.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 199.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 24.15 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 25.21 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 25.76 Overcast clouds January 10, 2025 25.88 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 25.54 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 25.19 Few clouds January 13, 2025 25.78 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear



