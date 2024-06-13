Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 28.89 °C Moderate rain June 15, 2024 29.46 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 29.41 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 29.77 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 29.32 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 28.92 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 29.69 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 31.77 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.13 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.7 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 13, 2024, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 30.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 30.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024

