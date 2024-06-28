 Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.93 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.93 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on June 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 28, 2024, is 28.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.93 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.69 °C and 28.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 29, 2024 28.4 °C Moderate rain
June 30, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain
July 1, 2024 28.63 °C Moderate rain
July 2, 2024 28.24 °C Moderate rain
July 3, 2024 28.56 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain
July 5, 2024 26.84 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 32.11 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 23.91 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain
Delhi 29.41 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.93 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
