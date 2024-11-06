Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 7, 2024 29.11 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 29.31 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 29.5 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 29.6 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 29.23 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 29.65 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 29.64 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on November 6, 2024, is 29.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 30.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.93 °C and 30.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 356.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024

