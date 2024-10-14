Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 15, 2024 29.32 °C Moderate rain October 16, 2024 28.73 °C Light rain October 17, 2024 29.75 °C Light rain October 18, 2024 29.47 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 29.09 °C Overcast clouds October 20, 2024 28.71 °C Overcast clouds October 21, 2024 29.12 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.48 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.03 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.27 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.51 °C Light rain Delhi 33.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 14, 2024, is 28.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.63 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 324.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

