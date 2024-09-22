Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.77 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on September 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 22, 2024, is 28.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.27 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 225.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 23, 2024 28.7 °C Moderate rain
September 24, 2024 28.47 °C Moderate rain
September 25, 2024 26.62 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 25.5 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 27, 2024 25.83 °C Moderate rain
September 28, 2024 28.33 °C Moderate rain
September 29, 2024 28.6 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain
Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai weather update on September 22, 2024
Mumbai weather update on September 22, 2024

