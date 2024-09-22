Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.77 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024
Sep 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on September 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 22, 2024, is 28.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.27 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 225.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 23, 2024
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 24, 2024
|28.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|26.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|25.5 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 27, 2024
|25.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|28.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 29, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
