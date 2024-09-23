Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 28.7 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 27.39 °C Heavy intensity rain September 26, 2024 25.27 °C Heavy intensity rain September 27, 2024 26.15 °C Heavy intensity rain September 28, 2024 27.68 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 27.8 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 27.93 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 23, 2024, is 28.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.44 °C and 28.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.87 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 163.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.