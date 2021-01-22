IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Woman withdraws plaint against Munde; Pawar says NCP stand vindicated
Dhananjay Munde. (File photo)
Dhananjay Munde. (File photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Woman withdraws plaint against Munde; Pawar says NCP stand vindicated

In a letter posted on Twitter, the woman said she felt she was being used as a tool for a bigger political conspiracy and hence decided to withdraw her complaint
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:03 PM IST

A day after a woman withdrew her complaint of sexual exploitation against Maharashtra social justice minister Dhananjay Munde, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said their decision stands vindicated as the party had said there needed to be an investigation before taking any action against the minister. BJP, which was demanding Munde’s scalp, has now sought action against the complainant for making false allegations.

In a letter posted on her Twitter handle, the woman said the relationship between Munde and her sister (with whom the minister is in a consensual relationship) had not been cordial for a long time. “I felt that I was being used as a tool for a big political conspiracy and hence decided to withdraw my complaint and some people are firing shots by putting a gun on my shoulder. I would like to clarify I am withdrawing my complaint against Dhananjay Munde and don’t want to pursue it further,” she said in the letter.

According to news reports, the complainant withdrew her complaint against Munde on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Pawar said in Kolhapur, “In the beginning, I had made a statement that the case appears serious but following more revelations, the party came to the conclusion that we need to get to the bottom of this and prima facie, it appears that our decision was right.”

Munde was at the centre of a controversy after the woman, a singer, accused him of rape on the pretext of marriage and promise of help with her career. She alleged that the police were not accepting her written complaint against the minister and her life was under threat. Munde, however, claimed that the woman was trying to defame and blackmail him.

Meanwhile, state BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh has now demanded action against the complainant. She said that the complainant must be booked for making false allegations.

“It is shocking to know that the woman has withdrawn her complaint. The allegations against Munde were also shocking for us. From day one, BJP took a stand that the case is not between two individuals — Munde and the complainant — because we don’t want to set a wrong example in Maharashtra and hence were demanding Munde’s resignation. Now, I feel it is imperative to book her (complainant) under section 192 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) because making false allegations is an offence, be it a politician or a common person such accusations can destroy someone’s life,” Wagh said in her statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Prices of eggs have come down, hitting poultry sales in Thane district due to bird flu. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
Prices of eggs have come down, hitting poultry sales in Thane district due to bird flu. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu hits poultry business in Thane district; prices, consumption down

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The hotel industry association claimed a 15 per cent slump in business as demand for chicken dishes have reduced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhananjay Munde. (File photo)
Dhananjay Munde. (File photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Woman withdraws plaint against Munde; Pawar says NCP stand vindicated

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:03 PM IST
In a letter posted on Twitter, the woman said she felt she was being used as a tool for a bigger political conspiracy and hence decided to withdraw her complaint
READ FULL STORY
Close
The raids are being conducted in connection with the PMC bank scam.
The raids are being conducted in connection with the PMC bank scam.
mumbai news

PMC Bank fraud: ED raids 5 locations, including BVA party chief’s Mumbai office

By Vijay Kumar Yadav & Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The anti-money laundering agency is carrying out searches as part of their probe in the alleged diversion of funds from HDIL and its subsidiary companies to the Viva group companies
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arnab Goswami. (HT Photo)
Arnab Goswami. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Arnab Goswami chat leaks: Congress stages protests across Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST
In Mumbai, a protest was held outside Republic TV’s office in Lower Parel followed by a rally at Jambori Maidan in Worli. Key Congress leaders led marches in their respective districts in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 60 cases of new Covid strain detected so far, says civic body

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Over 25,000 passengers have arrived in the city from the United Kingdom (UK), Middle East, Europe or South Africa in the last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Kanjurmarg car-shed site after Bombay high court ordered a stay on the ongoing work in Mumbai, in December 2020. (HT file)
Metro Kanjurmarg car-shed site after Bombay high court ordered a stay on the ongoing work in Mumbai, in December 2020. (HT file)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government panel recommends Metro car-shed at Kanjurmarg

By Tanushree Venkatraman
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The panel has recommended Kanjurmarg citing future expansion in the 102-acre land and integration of lines 3 and 6 with a common car-shed there
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19:Mumbai civic body aims to vaccinate over 3K healthcare workers on Day 4

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 AM IST
As of Wednesday, 5,251 healthcare workers had been vaccinated in Mumbai, followed by at least 10 cases of minor adverse effects post vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay high court had sought to know why ED could not desist from taking action against Khadse for a few days as he had already appeared before ED concerning the case. (HT FILE)
The Bombay high court had sought to know why ED could not desist from taking action against Khadse for a few days as he had already appeared before ED concerning the case. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bhosari land deal: No coercive action against NCP leader Eknath Khadse till Monday, says ED

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:48 AM IST
The controversy pertains to the purchase of a plot in Bhosari, near Pune, by Khadse’s kin for 3.75 crore, against the prevalent market rate of 30 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayant Patil, however, said Sharad Pawar’s word would be the final one on the issue. (HT FILE)
Jayant Patil, however, said Sharad Pawar’s word would be the final one on the issue. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Would like to be Maharashtra CM someday: State NCP chief and minister Jayant Patil

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Patil’s statement assumes significance as deputy CM and Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is believed to be holding the second position in NCP after party chief
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CM meets MPs of both the Houses of the Parliament before the parliamentary sessions to take up issues of the state.
The CM meets MPs of both the Houses of the Parliament before the parliamentary sessions to take up issues of the state.
mumbai news

Go beyond party lines, meet PM on Maratha quota, Belgaum issue and GST dues: Maharashtra CM to state MPs

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Thackeray said that he has plans to form committees of MPs for better coordination between the state and the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Wednesday’s active Covid-19 case count was Mumbai’s lowest in 7 months

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST
As per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), none of the 24 administrative wards in the city has over 500 active cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Tribal tehsil has higher Covid-19 positivity rate than Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The failure of the administration to monitor and trace the contacts is to blame for the spread of the virus in around 13-14 villages in the district, according to health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra goes past 2 million Covid-19 cases

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The state recorded 2,886 fresh cases, pushing the count to 2,000,878, as it took 132 days to go from 1 million to 2 million infections, quicker than the 187 days for the first million, breached on September 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police have warned codial media users not to send money or share account details with people they meet online. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police have warned codial media users not to send money or share account details with people they meet online. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai man duped of 10 lakh by a social media friend

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Cuffe Parade police have booked an unknown person for duping a 60-year-old man of 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT FILE)
(HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra announces HSC, SSC examination dates

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 and May 29, and the SSC (Class 10) examinations will be between April 29 and May 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP