Mumbaiites blow a fuse over power cuts

Mumbai: Mumbaiites have been facing power cuts over the last few days due to a spike in demand for electricity. Over the weekend, there was disruption in power supply in parts of the island city, eastern and western suburbs, affecting thousands of consumers.

Sources said that the power distribution companies are unable to meet the rise in load, especially during evening hours when contributions from solar power drops.

This comes at a time when the city’s power demand touched 3,971 megawatt (MW) earlier this month, which does not include Bhandup and Mulund etc that also receive supply from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The denizens have been complaining that there have been power outages, especially at nights that went on from one hour to even nine hours in different parts of the city.

On Saturday and Sunday, parts of Kandivali west reported major power failure, leaving residents without electricity for a gruelling nine hours.

D Lokhande, a resident of Kandivali west, said, “Some people in the neighbouring societies sat in their vehicles and switched on AC to escape the heat. Despite calling the helpline numbers, all that we could do was wait and received very little help.”

The disruption was caused by multiple faults occurring at the 11KV sub-station, according to a spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML). The company claimed that sufficient power purchase arrangements were made to meet the rising demand for their 26 lakh-odd consumers.

Over the weekend, power outage complaints were received from Wadala, Sion, Matunga, Tilak Nagar, Ghatkopar, Bhayandar, Bandra Kurla Complex, Goregaon etc.

Ravi Raja, former Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Former (BEST) panel member, said, “This was the second time recently that the areas around Sion, Wadala and Kings Circle faced outage. There was no relief for nearly one and half hours as helpline numbers were of no help.”

Meanwhile, Adani Electricity claimed that 90% of calls on the helpline were answered within 20 seconds, however, as the volume of calls increases during supply interruptions, it may lead to occasional higher waiting time.

“These interruptions typically increase in the summer as the city consumes at its peak demand. The sheer scale of ongoing infrastructure works as the city undergoes a grand makeover has also led to damaged electric cables during digging and excavation, the AEML spokesperson added.

Moreover, Tata Power too blamed the ongoing metro rail and road works for damaged cables that lead to power failures. “We ensure that the problems of our direct customers are resolved in a matter of 15-20 minutes. There have been no instances of overloading in the system which led to power outages,” Nilesh Kane, chief (distribution), Tata Power, said.