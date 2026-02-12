Mumbai’s new mayor vows crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi hawkers

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s new mayor, Ritu Tawde, 52, says high on her list of priorities is clearing the city’s footpaths of illegal Bangladeshi hawkers, restoring pavements to pedestrians and seniors. The BJP’s Ritu Tawde took charge as the mayor on Wednesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

“Strict action will be taken against hawkers found to be bogus,” said Tawde, adding that the Maharashtra government began to address the issue two months ago. “A full inquiry will be initiated, with document verification already underway, particularly in M East ward,” said Mumbai’s newly elected first citizen, in her first media interaction after she took oath as Mumbai’s 78th mayor on Wednesday. “I don’t just want to sit in the mayor’s chair, I want to work among the people,” she remarked.

Outlining her governance approach, Tawde said she will conduct surprise visits across Mumbai, to assess ground realities. Inspections will extend to hospitals, schools and civic infrastructure.

Improving healthcare and education will be a priority, said Tawde, who plans to establish a medical college in suburban Mumbai. Elected from ward 132 in Ghatkopar, she said she also hopes to transform Rajawadi Hospital, also in Ghatkopar, into an institution like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Focusing on core civic services, the three-time BJP corporator said her administration will prioritise water supply, roads, and street lighting. She applauded initiatives such as road concreting and metro expansion under chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for transforming the city after 2014, while also highlighting projects like the Coastal Road and housing for the Marathi residents of BDD Chawl.

Referring to the BJP’s outreach campaign, Aawaaz Mumbaikaracha, Sankalp Bhajpacha, Tawde said nearly 2 lakh suggestions were received and many had been incorporated into the party’s manifesto.

She reiterated that the BJP had promised a Marathi mayor for Mumbai and has kept its word. “Although I hold the post, I will work as a servant of Mumbai,” said Tawde, asserting that the difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 Mumbai “is evident”. With 118 Mahayuti corporators, she acknowledged that expectations are high after a four-year gap in civic elections.

Tawde said she would run the civic house in a neutral manner along with group leader Ganesh Khankar and deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi, stressing that maintaining decorum is the responsibility of all 227 corporators. “Mumbaikars have sent us here with hope. Instead of creating chaos, we must focus on the city’s welfare,” she said.

Calling herself a “sensitive” mayor and a long-time grassroots worker with over two decades of experience, Tawde said she understands the concerns of residents, particularly women. She also said environmental measures on rising AQI levels will be taken in consultation with officials.

Highlighting social support initiatives, Tawde said the Mayor’s Fund can provide assistance ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 for poor residents and students. She appealed to corporators and citizens to contribute to the fund instead of presenting bouquets and shawls, saying the gesture would help extend aid to needy children.

“Earlier it was a double-engine government; now it is a triple-engine government,” Tawde remarked, expressing confidence in quicker implementation of the BJP’s manifesto as Mumbai continues to expand its infrastructure and civic capacity.