Mumbi’s Metro 2B to be extended from Mandale to Cheetah Camp

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s urban development department on Wednesday issued an order extending the Metro 2B from Mandale to Cheetah Camp. At present, Cheetah Camp, a sprawling slum that is home to tens of thousands of people, and other parts of Anushakti Nagar are not connected by any metro. MMRDA approved the metro’s extension to Cheetah Camp and the construction of a station in February 2021 (File Photo)

The order said that the project connecting DN Nagar to Mandale was approved on October 25, 2016, at a cost of ₹10,896 crore. It will pass through SV Road, Bandra, BKC, Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd and Mandale. The work of the depot is in full swing at Mandale.

In its executive committee meeting on February 23, 202, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) approved the metro’s extension to Cheetah Camp and the construction of a station.

The decision will require the 22.64km long metro to be extended by 1.02km at an additional cost of ₹205 crore.

It shall provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Railway, Central Railway, Mono Rail, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova) and Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and Metro Line 3 (Colaba to SEEPZ) under implementation.

The Metro 2B shall provide rail-based connectivity between the eastern and western suburban Mumbai and lead to a significant reduction in commuting time.

