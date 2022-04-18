Narayan Rane lashes out at BMC after it rejects proposal to regularise Juhu home
Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane has lashed out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government after the proposal to regularise additions and alterations to his Aadish bungalow in Juhu was rejected by the civic body on April 7. The proposals for regularisation were submitted by his architect.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Rane said, “BMC’s notice is malicious. 90% of the buildings in Mumbai are unauthorised. In Behrampada, right near Matoshree, there are illegalities but this government will not dare to act against them.”
Rane also added, “I entered my house after receiving OC and all requisite permissions. There is no illegality. Still, the BMC has picked up the issue, demanding there should be a garden or that I have made unauthorised internal changes. I have received multiple notices. I replied to all the notices. In fact, I have left-over FSI from the plot. This is politics, not law-backed action. The BMC commissioner is blind to other illegalities in Mumbai.”
BMC had issued a notice to Rane’s bungalow under section 351 of the MMC act 1888 for unauthorised construction and change of use in March this year.
In a letter issued to the architect, the assistant engineer of the building proposals department of BMC listed 15 compliances that need to be submitted for the regularisation proposal to be passed. Deficiency in parking space due to the additional work that has increased the number of tenements was not taken into consideration by the architect while submitting the proposal and the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department for high-rise buildings was also missing.
The civic body has cited that these compliances need to be submitted within 15 days from the date of the letter, or the proposal will be deemed recorded.
In its letter to the architect, BMC said, “As per OCC Plan, the plot area is 2209 sq.mt. and permissible BUA is 2814.81 sq.mt which is consumed as per DCR 1967 in CRZ. The architect has now claimed FSI as per DCPR 2034 which is admissible on the entire plot. However, in this case, the FSI claim is on the basis of mutation entry which is not permissible as a formal subdivision of the plot is not approved. It will have an imbalance of FSI and will affect the rights of the occupants of other existing buildings on the plot under reference.”
Traffic awareness week at Baner till April 22
PUNE After several complaints registered with the Chaturshrungi traffic police, and with Baner-Balewadi traffic awareness week, corporator Amol Balwadkar will be observed from April 18-23 at Radha chowk, Baner, which is the most chaotic. Retired ACP, Arun Walture also commented that he has written several letters to Pune traffic police, but with less man power, it is difficult to find men to man the traffic.
Pune district reports 12 new Covid-19 in 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 143 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,533 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Six dead, four injured in road mishap in UP’s Amethi; PM, CM condole deaths
Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others were critically injured after their speeding jeep collided head-on with a truck near Babuganj Sagra under Gauriganj kotwali area in UP's Amethi district late on Sunday night, police said Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths. Superintendent of police, Amethi, Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram at around 12:15am.
Two close aides of gangster-turned-terrorist Dalla held in Punjab
The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and claimed to have thwarted possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of the state. Those arrested have been identified as Harsh Kumar and Raghav, both residents of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. Police also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from their possession.
Kidnapping of murder case witness: Court cancels Atiq Ahmad’s bail
Acting on the bail cancellation application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MP and MLA court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in a criminal case wherein he had allegedly kidnapped the key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and had also compelled him to turn hostile in the case. The bail was granted to a former MP, Atiq Ahmad, by the sessions court, Prayagraj in 2017.
