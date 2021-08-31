Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai: 9-year-old dies of electrocution in Turbhe
Navi Mumbai: 9-year-old dies of electrocution in Turbhe

Police said that Naved Javed Khan had come out of his house for some work when he accidentally touched the live wire attached to an electric pole
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:05 PM IST

A nine-year-old boy from Ambedkar Nagar in Turbhe died of electrocution after he came in contact with a live wire on Monday.

Police said that Naved Javed Khan had come out of his house for some work when he accidentally touched the live wire attached to an electric pole. He lost his consciousness on the spot and was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Rajendra Awhad, senior inspector of Turbhe police station, said, “For now, we have registered an accidental death case. We are investigating the case and if we find anyone’s negligence, we will register FIR against him.”

Khan’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem was conducted at NMMC Hospital, Vashi.

Navi Mumbai received a total of 70mm rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Tuesday.

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, Belapur received the highest rainfall with 88.80mm. It was followed by Nerul (88mm), Vashi (67mm), Koparkhairane (57.20mm) and Airoli (49mm).

A tree fell down in Airoli due to incessant rains in the early hours of Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident.

