    Navi Mumbai airport gets aerodrome licence to commence operations

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 6:10 AM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Tuesday received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), giving it the green signal to commence commercial operations.

    The approval of the licence indicates that the airport adheres to the specified safety standards and operational procedures outlined in the Indian Aircraft Rules, 1937, and meets the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements.

    “With the aerodrome licence now in place, NMIA moves closer to its vision of enhancing regional and international connectivity and establishing a modern gateway that will link Navi Mumbai with the rest of the world,’’ said an NMIA spokesperson.

    NMIA, a joint venture between Adani Airports and the City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), had applied for an aerodrome licence in the last week of February. Following this, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director-general of civil aviation, and Vipin Kumar, Airport Authority of India (AAI) chief, visited the airport in March to carry out the checks. They flagged around 200 obstacles, including big trees, residential towers, cell phone transmission towers, electric high masts and hills around the airport that had to be tackled before issuing the licence.

    Finally, after reviewing the work done, the DGCA on Tuesday granted the aerodrome licence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport sometime in October.

