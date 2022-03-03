Navi Mumbai civic body to upgrade security in city
Thermal cameras to look for intrusions over the coastal regions, automated cameras to capture every number plate that enters and exits the city, Red Light Violation Detection (RVD) cameras to prevent signal jumping are some of the high-end surveillance measures that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is incorporating in the city in the next nine months.
The administration is bracing to have over 1,500 CCTVs installed and would also be setting up the Intelligent Command Control Centre (ICC) at the NMMC headquarters with real time feeds to the police department along with the eight ward offices.
“This is being done to upgrade the security measures and at the same time give real time access to administration about the various civic issues the residents face like water logging or traffic congestion,” said municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.
The project worth ₹150Cr includes the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to regularise vehicular movement using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. “Unnecessary idling of vehicles at traffic signals during non-peak hours will be addressed through ITMS. Cameras with artificial intelligence are being installed at 65 traffic junctions to regulate traffic movement,” informed an official from the engineering department.
In 2012, NMMC had taken steps to have CCTV surveillance by installing 284 cameras. “These cameras are now outdated and cover only limited areas like traffic junctions and bridges. In the new project, the cameras will be installed at the entry points, chowks, station roads, bus depots, hospitals, school premises and even coastal zones,” said the official.
Another important aspect of the mega project is the setting up of the command centre and provisions being made for the police department to operate.
Accordingly, a 3,000 sqft area is to be set up at the NMMC headquarters equipped with 70mm television screens and adequate seating arrangement for the concerned staff.
“The work order was issued on February 22 and, as per the contract, it should be completed by November 21. Once the infrastructure is in place, the command centre will be a common point for all emergency services like 100, 102 and even the disaster management team will be operating from the area. Police departments will have real time access to the city. Even ward offices will be equipped to tackle instances like water logging or tree falls,” said NMMC executive engineer, Shirish Aradhwad.
