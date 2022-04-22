Navi Mumbai’s vertical gardens go dry; residents question their maintenance
Questions are raised by activists and residents over Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) failure to look into the maintenance of the initiatives done under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
The vertical gardens set up adjacent to Rabale railway station and near St Xavier’s High School in Airoli have dried up completely. Authorities are being questioned about the kind of maintenance work undertaken post beautification work.
“Lakhs of rupees have been spent to place such installations as part of the beautification work but no thought is given on its maintenance. The entire vertical garden adjacent to Rabale station has dried up. It’s almost as if the contractor concerned has forgotten his responsibility to water them,” said local activist, Yogesh Shinde.
The activist has raised his concern with the municipal commissioner as well.
The dried-up vertical garden was also sighted by residents and the matter was even tweeted. “I had tweeted about the dried up vertical garden as this is one of the many instances where I have seen NMMC consistently wasting tax payers’ money. Large-scale activities are being undertaken under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan but eventually the corporation’s incompetency is seen when it comes to maintenance. The sight to see a dry garden is not something I have paid for,” said Shinde, a resident of Koparkharine.
Residents have sought immediate action against the contractor entrusted with the maintenance of the garden.
The executive engineer for Rabale, M Waghchoude, said he’d look into the matter and get it resolved.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan to provide water to MIDC slums objected
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's recent notification seeking application from slum dwellers residing in MIDC area to regularise water supply connection is being objected to and perceived as promoting slums. In a notification issued in April, the engineering department of NMMC has sought applications from slum dwellers and has detailed out the documents that could be submitted to regularise their water connection.
-
PMPML contractors go on flash strike in Pune, call off later
Over 600 buses remained off the roads since Friday morning as contract workers of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited began a flash strike over pending dues. Later, around 4 pm, the contractors called off the strike after a meeting with PMPML officials. The transport body had called the stir unnecessary as it sanctioned ₹54 crore on Thursday and the amount was transferred to contractors on Friday.
-
‘Like a test to be party prez’: 6 questions on Cong in Class 12 exam angers BJP
Six questions on the Congress party in Rajasthan state board's Class XII exams on Thursday has ignited a controversy with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the state's ruling party of politicising education and demanding action against teachers who finalised the paper. There were no questions relating to the BJP which has been in power for nearly two decades in Rajasthan. The new Congress national president is to be elected by September this year.
-
Farmer tied to tree, beaten to death in village
LUCKNOW A 45-year-old farmer was tied to a tree and beaten to death over a dispute related to an agri land in a Gosainganj village here on Thursday night, said police on Friday. Rudra was identified as Rudra Kumar of Gosainganj's Begariyamau village. The incident occurred on Thursday night when he was returning from a shop and had a confrontation with one Awadh Ram Rawat and his family over some farming issue.
-
Trader, kin acquitted of charges of pilfering shrouds from cremation sites
His two kin and four helpers, MEERUT Cloth merchant Praveen Jain, who were accused of stealing shrouds and other clothes after cremation of bodies only to resell them after repackaging them with the brand name of a Gwalior-based company last year, have been acquitted of these charges after an investigation by the crime branch of Ghaziabad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics