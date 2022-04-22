Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai’s vertical gardens go dry; residents question their maintenance
Navi Mumbai’s vertical gardens go dry; residents question their maintenance

Questions are raised by activists and residents over Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s failure to look into the maintenance of vertical gardens under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
The vertical gardens like this one near St. Xavier’s High School in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, are a sore sight as they are not maintained well by the civic body. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
The vertical gardens like this one near St. Xavier's High School in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, are a sore sight as they are not maintained well by the civic body. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 07:09 PM IST
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

Questions are raised by activists and residents over Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) failure to look into the maintenance of the initiatives done under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The vertical gardens set up adjacent to Rabale railway station and near St Xavier’s High School in Airoli have dried up completely. Authorities are being questioned about the kind of maintenance work undertaken post beautification work.

“Lakhs of rupees have been spent to place such installations as part of the beautification work but no thought is given on its maintenance. The entire vertical garden adjacent to Rabale station has dried up. It’s almost as if the contractor concerned has forgotten his responsibility to water them,” said local activist, Yogesh Shinde.

The activist has raised his concern with the municipal commissioner as well.

The dried-up vertical garden was also sighted by residents and the matter was even tweeted. “I had tweeted about the dried up vertical garden as this is one of the many instances where I have seen NMMC consistently wasting tax payers’ money. Large-scale activities are being undertaken under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan but eventually the corporation’s incompetency is seen when it comes to maintenance. The sight to see a dry garden is not something I have paid for,” said Shinde, a resident of Koparkharine.

Residents have sought immediate action against the contractor entrusted with the maintenance of the garden.

The executive engineer for Rabale, M Waghchoude, said he’d look into the matter and get it resolved.

