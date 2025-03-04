Navi Mumbai: Known for its well-planned infrastructure and green spaces, Navi Mumbai is set to enhance its ecological footprint with an ambitious expansion of its green belt by 40 hectares. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has outlined extensive environmental initiatives, including tree and bamboo plantations, botanical and butterfly gardens, as part of its 2025-26 development agenda. Navi Mumbai to expand green cover by 40 hectares with new parks, tree plantations

The civic body has earmarked ₹74 crore for these green initiatives, proposing the plantation of various indigenous tree species along roadsides, in open spaces within city limits, and at the NMMC-owned Morbe Dam. Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde, who also heads the Tree Authority, stated that under the Majhi Vasundhara campaign, 45,000 trees will be planted across the city in the coming year at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. Major tree belt developments are planned at Ghansoli, Digha, and along the Thane-Belapur road, significantly contributing to the city’s greenery.

“Indigenous tree species that support biodiversity and create new habitats for birds and animals will be prioritised,” said Shinde. “This initiative will not only enhance biodiversity but also play a crucial role in reducing pollution and improving air quality in Navi Mumbai.”

To further boost green cover, the NMMC plans large-scale bamboo plantations, with 33,000 bamboo saplings to be planted along the walls of Morbe Dam and another 3,000 near the protective fences of the Turbhe landfill site.

New parks and botanical garden

In addition to tree plantations, the NMMC will focus on the development and enhancement of parks across the city. A state-of-the-art botanical garden, costing ₹8 crore, will be developed in the currently undeveloped area of Nisarga Udyan at Kopar Khairane. “This botanical garden will be a major tourist attraction and an educational resource for school and college students,” said Shinde. “It will feature a variety of butterfly host plants and other species that attract butterflies, bees, and insects, helping conserve urban biodiversity.”

A comprehensive conservation and protection plan has also been drafted to maintain the quality of the city’s 197 existing parks, 252 road dividers, tree belts, and open spaces. This plan includes landscape development, architectural and electrical upgrades, as well as improved security measures. Shade nets and fences will be installed to protect tree belts and nurseries.

Enhanced civic park facilities

NMMC also aims to upgrade facilities in civic parks by improving playgrounds, benches, open gyms, recreation centres, drinking water facilities, toilets, and gazebos. Additionally, the city will host a special exhibition showcasing trees, flowers, fruits, and vegetables to encourage public participation in plantation drives and create greater environmental awareness among residents.