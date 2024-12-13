Navi Mumbai transport authority launches awareness training for drivers after Kurla crash

Navi Mumbai: Following a tragic accident involving a wet lease BEST bus in Kurla that claimed seven lives and injured 42 passengers, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) and traffic police have launched initiatives to assess their drivers' traffic knowledge and safety protocols. The Kurla accident took seven lives and resulted in injuries to 42. ,(PTI Photo) (PTI)

As part of these planned activities, the Koparkhairane traffic branch conducted a special workshop at the Ghansoli bus depot on Wednesday, where more than 100 bus drivers received refresher training on vehicle operation.

The Commissioner of Police and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner are scheduled to meet to discuss new approaches for raising awareness among bus drivers. "There has been some discussion on the matter and in the coming days newer solutions will be identified," said Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe.

NMMT operates 220 electric buses with over 400 drivers. "NMMT bus drivers undergo almost 15 days training before getting commissioned for any vehicle and there are regular refresher courses undertaken. However, the workshop conducted at the depot is one such activity to ensure that drivers adhere to the traffic rules and regulation in future," said NMMT manager Yogesh Kaduskar.

During the workshop, drivers were instructed on the importance of following traffic regulations to prevent accidents. The session emphasised their responsibility for passenger safety and vehicle maintenance. Drivers were warned against using mobile phones whilst driving, running red lights, or speeding.

"NMMT has never shown leniency towards errant drivers. In fact, a few years ago, a bus driver was found looking at his phone while driving and his licence was suspended for six months. There were stringent measures adopted even during his reinstatement. Even while deciding the drivers' rosters, there is strict adherence to the six-hour steering wheel duty to ensure drivers have adequate rest," added the manager.

The traffic department has begun conducting random breathalyser tests for bus drivers. NMMT officials also revealed plans for simulator-based training. "Similar to the training provided to fly an aircraft, there are plans to get simulator technology for the bus drivers to be more acquainted with driving the bus on city roads," said an NMMT official.