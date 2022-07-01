NCP likely to lay claim to Leader of Opposition post, Pawar says ‘yet to decide’
Pune: With Eknath Shinde taking oath as chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, the race is now on for the post of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra.
Although Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders maintain that discussions over who will be the opposition leader have not taken place so far, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to stake a claim for the post.
In Pune, NCP president Sharad Pawar said that it is “too early” to say who will be the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra.
“We have not discussed this issue so far. We will discuss it tomorrow,” said Pawar when asked whether NCP will lay its claim for the post.
NCP’s tally in the Maharashtra assembly is 56 while Sena’s strength after the Shinde-led revolt has come down to 16 and Congress has 42 MLAs. The Congress leaders in Mumbai, including former minister Balasaheb Thorat, said the decision over the opposition leader has not been taken yet. “We are yet to sit and discuss the issue with our allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”
Pawar also said that while becoming deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadavis’ face was reflective that he was not very happy. “But as RSS Swayamsevak, he must have followed orders from the top. It does not look like he has accepted the position happily,” Pawar said.
The NCP chief said, in BJP, once the order comes – either from Delhi or Nagpur – it is followed without any compromise. “This can be seen as Devendra Fadnavis, who first announced to stay out of this government but later accepted to become DyCM.”
On Shinde’s rebellion, Pawar said if BJP had accepted Shiv Sena’s proposal after the 2019 polls, there was no need for a new experiment in Maharashtra at that time itself.
“Had this decision to support Shinde was taken two and half years back, this entire episode wouldn’t have happened,” said Pawar.
About the support Shinde gathered, Pawar said, those who went to Assam with Shinde were hoping that their leader will become Dy CM.
“I think Even Shinde wasn’t aware of the top post being offered to him. In BJP, once the order comes –either from Delhi or Nagpur – it is followed without any compromise,” said NCP supremo.
Speaking about the issue of alleged misuse of central agencies by the BJP, Pawar claimed he has received four notices from Income tax regarding details from election affidavits.
