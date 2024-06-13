 NCP likely to nominate Sunetra Pawar as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCP likely to nominate Sunetra Pawar as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

ByFaisal Malik
Jun 13, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, is poised to be the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) candidate for the RS polls scheduled for June 25

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, is poised to be the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 25. Party insiders said that the party leadership has finalized her name for the candidature.

Sunetra Pawar went up against Supriya Sule in Baramati. (HT)
Sunetra Pawar went up against Supriya Sule in Baramati. (HT)

Sunetra recently contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramati constituency and faced defeat against sitting MP and Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, in a highly contested family battle. She lost by 1.58 lakh votes.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The party has decided to rehabilitate her. It will also aid in fortifying the party’s stance in Baramati post election events,” said an NCP insider. “She will actively campaign for party chief Ajit Pawar in the upcoming state assembly elections, ensuring he isn’t confined to his own constituency during the poll campaign,” he added.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare mentioned that they would announce the candidate’s name on Thursday. “It’s NCP’s seat. I will announce our candidate tomorrow morning,” he said, declining to comment on Sunetra Pawar’s name.

Sunetra’s nomination comes a day after Parth Pawar, the deputy chief minister’s elder son, held discussions with NCP working president Praful Patel and Tatkare at the party office, advocating for his own candidature. The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after Patel’s resignation in February this year. Thursday marks the deadline for filing nomination papers.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / NCP likely to nominate Sunetra Pawar as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On