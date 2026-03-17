Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the state government has initiated a mechanism to reconcile immigration records for tracking down foreign nationals overstaying their visas or violating its conditions. New mechanism in place to track foreign nationals violating visa rules: Fadnavis

Speaking in the state assembly, Fadnavis said that the government has already identified 69 foreign nationals caught in drug-related cases in the state and deported them, while 122 were sent to detention centres.

He also informed that the Central government has directed the immediate deportation of those committing minor offences to prolong their stay in the country.

The chief minister noted that several foreign nationals enter India on valid passports and visas, particularly short-term medical visas, but later discard their documents to avoid detection.

"They overstay after their visa expires. We earlier did not have a system to reconcile immigration data, but we are now introducing such a mechanism in Mumbai," he said.

Fadnavis also announced tough measures against cafes and shops illegally selling substances and operating beyond permitted hours, warning that strict action will be taken against such establishments, including cancellation of their business licences.

"At present, licences are suspended for such violations. However, we are bringing an amendment, under which repeated violations will lead to permanent cancellation of licences," he said.

He noted that illegal activities, earlier largely confined to bars, are now increasingly being reported in cafes as well.

He also cited the crackdown in the Vasai-Virar region of Palghar district, where 30 raids were conducted, and narcotics worth ₹11 crore were seized.

Action will be taken not only against police personnel involved but also against senior officers who provide protection or fail to act against criminal networks, he said.

"The policy is clear: forward and backward linkages in criminal networks will be investigated, and all personnel found involved, irrespective of rank, will face action," Fadnavis said.

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