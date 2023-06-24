Mumbai: The newly launched integrated textbook by Balbharati—as the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research is known—distributed to students from Classes 1 to 8 this year, has omitted QR codes. This decision has drawn dissatisfaction from both students and parents. QR codes dropped from Balbharati textbooks, teachers miffed

The inclusion of QR codes in textbooks was the brainchild of Ranjitsinh Disley, a zilla parishad teacher and winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, and was aimed at enhancing learning experiences. The QR codes provided students with an interactive way to study, allowing them to access video and audio content related to the syllabus.

Disley took to social media to voice his disappointment at the removal of QR codes and the resultant loss of the multimedia learning opportunity. “Since 2016, QR codes have been featured in chapter and poem sections of Balbharati books, with the intent of integrating technology into education and making learning more captivating,” he said in his post. “These QR codes granted access to a digital treasure trove of subject-specific resources, enriching classroom experiences for children.”

To activate the QR code, Balbharati had generated digital content for each class with the help of teachers. “We are very disappointed with its removal,” said a teacher who had participated in the creation of the digital content. “This content is available on a separate mobile application, which was created by Balbharati’s appointed private educational agency. But a QR code is a medium to get access to this content, which includes videos based on the topics and some interactive visuals.”

A teacher from a Vile Parle-based school remarked that the QR codes had helped students enjoy the learning process and there was really no reason why they should have been omitted in the current year.

Sudam Kumbar, chief advisor of Vidya Vikas Society (VVS), Vikhroli, said, “Actually, it was a surprise for the teachers who have embraced technology and made diligent efforts to incorporate electronic devices and media into their daily teaching and learning processes. However, they now find themselves facing a dilemma, as the new textbooks come in a revised format and include blank pages but without QR codes. It remains to be seen how Balbharati will adapt to the evolving demands of modern education, ensuring that learning remains engaging and accessible for students across Maharashtra.”

Krishnakumar Patil, director of Balbharati, acknowledged the absence of QR codes in this year’s integrated serial books. “Students and teachers are currently engaged in discussions to explore the creation of new digital content,” he said. “Once things are finalised, we will add QR codes again.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON