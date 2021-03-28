IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NIA takes Sachin Vaze to Mithi River; finds hard disk, vehicle number plate
A diver showing the number plate found in Mithi River(ANI Twitter)
A diver showing the number plate found in Mithi River(ANI Twitter)
mumbai news

NIA takes Sachin Vaze to Mithi River; finds hard disk, vehicle number plate

Vaze has been arrested in connection with the security scare case related to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and is also a suspect in the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:05 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took arrested Mumbai Police official Sachin Vaze to the Mithi River near Bandra-Kurla Complex to search for evidence on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. After Vaze directed divers to several spots, they recovered two CPUs of computers, the number plate of a vehicle, two DVRs, and a laptop among other things.


Vaze has been arrested by the NIA in connection with the security scare case related to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and will remain in the agency's custody till April 3.

He is also a suspect in the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. Hiran was linked to the SUV in which explosives were found near Antilia, Ambani’s home, and was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh ambani antilia national investigation agency + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP