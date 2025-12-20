NMIA bets on ‘group of airports’ policy to boost ops

Navi Mumbai: As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) prepares to commence operations on December 25, Adani Airports Holdings Limited, the airport operator, has outlined a long-term roadmap focused on tariff integration with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), phased capacity expansion, aviation ecosystem realignment and urban development around the premises. Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) (REUTERS)

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, a part of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, said NMIA represents a structural reset for Mumbai’s aviation planning.

“Mumbai airport has been stuck at around 55 million passengers for the last 10 years,” Adani said. “If it wasn’t like that, Mumbai would have been a major global hub.”

User fees, development

Adani Airports Holdings has urged the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to revise the User Development Fee (UDF) at NMIA, which is 2-3 times the fee at the CSMIA. Both the Airports Authority of India and the City And Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) have agreed in principle to adopt a combined tariff regime for the two airports, said Adani. “AERA is working on the methodology under the ‘group of airports’ policy,” he noted.

NMIA has also earmarked around 240 acres for development to position the airport as a major urban and commercial node, he said. The space will be utilised for commercial offices, retail zones, hospitality projects, and a 25,000-seat indoor arena for live entertainment and conventions. Around five million square feet of built up area will be developed in the first phase, followed by annual additions of 2-3 million square feet.

“Employment generation remains our core focus, with around 79% of the workforce recruited locally, including residents from surrounding areas and project-affected families,” Adani said.

Local culture and cuisine will be prioritised while planning the terminal and adjoining areas, and dedicated spaces will be provided for local artists and food outlets, he noted.

Infra, maintenance

General aviation operations – pertaining to business jets, chartered aircraft and non-scheduled flights – are currently being shifted from CSMIA to NMIA. The Navi Mumbai airport has 97 general aviation parking spots, including hangar space, all of which have already been allocated, Adani said.

“The shift is aimed at resolving long-standing safety and compliance issues at Mumbai airport, where night parking and hangars have faced constraints due to obstacle limitation surface norms,” he said.

Following the acquisition of aircraft maintenance company Air Works India, Adani Airports Holdings Limited is developing a comprehensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem at NMIA.

Nine MRO hangars are planned, with the capacity to service 27 to 30 aircraft simultaneously. “MRO activity generates sustained skilled employment, requiring continuous training and progression from technicians to certified engineers, while also reducing India’s dependence on overseas maintenance facilities,” said Adani.

The Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) is also being expanded, with plans to scale simulator capacity from 15 to 50–60 units across India over the next two to three years, he said.