NMMC’s 109 crore iconic Science Park nears completion in Nerul

NAVI MUMBAI - Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is making progress in the development of an international Science Park in Nerul, aimed at becoming a national landmark. With 90% of the structural work completed for the ₹109 crore project spanning 19,500 sqm in sector 19A, adjacent to the renowned Wonders Park, NMMC envisions an iconic addition to the city’s glory. HT Image

In the initial phase, plans include a museum and a convention center, followed by a vintage car museum. The park is set to be integrated with Wonders Park. Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, accompanied by city engineer Sanjay Desai, civic officials, and architect Hiten Sethi, inspected the site this week, emphasising the timely completion of the project.

Narvekar said, “Just as Navi Mumbai is renowned for cleanliness, our modern infrastructure and projects, the iconic Science Park will enhance the city’s prestige nationwide. We aim for state-of-the-art construction design and science-related facilities, different from current experiences and meeting international standards. I have asked my officials to visit the best science parks in the country and then plan an even more innovative and state-of-the-art Science park in our city.”

At the recent All India Marathi Science Conference, scientists nationwide expressed interest and offered valuable suggestions. Narvekar noted, “We plan to collaborate with top scientists in the state and the country to ensure an international standard for the project.”

Narvekar explained, “The Science Park will simplify scientific concepts in areas such as life sciences, environment, energy, mechanical, and space. We are focusing on an interactive layout, design, and facilities for better understanding and exploration, complete with clear signboards indicating the suitable age group for each exhibit.”

City engineer Sanjay Desai provided an update, and said, “Structural work is 90% complete. We are now simultaneously working on interior decoration and assembling scientific models, 3D images, and audio-visual films. This approach ensures an expedited completion of the project.”

Desai added, “Since the science park is located next to Wonders Park, it too shall be beautified accordingly. The two projects will finally be integrated for an even better experience for scores of children that will come to this tourist attraction.”