No more buffering in trains, CR to boost WiFi, connectivity

MUMBAI: For millions of Mumbaiites who spend hours every day on Central Railway locals; dropped WhatsApp calls, slow internet and buffering videos are part of the daily grind. Even using the railways' own apps — whether for booking tickets or checking train status — can be painfully slow because of poor network inside trains.

That might soon change as the Central Railway (CR) has begun testing a new communication technology called Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), which promises to drastically improve mobile connectivity along its entire network.

On September 28, CR general manager Dharam Veer Meena inaugurated a pilot project at Asangaon, Thane district. The system has been installed on a 110 kV transmission line, where OPGW cables are strung along the overhead equipment that powers trains.

The system works by combining power line protection with high-capacity fibre optic communication. In simple terms, these cables can carry both electricity and high-speed internet signals, ensuring that calls and data reach passengers’ phones without frequent interruptions.

“OPGW will make railway communication more reliable, speed up projects like Kavach (Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system) and modern signalling, and at the same time improve mobile connectivity for commuters using railway apps or streaming content on trains,” said a senior CR official.

The 96-core OPGW cable has more capacity than CR itself requires — only about 4–6 fibres will be used for its railway operations. The rest, officials said, could be leased to telecom operators, potentially generating ₹1,000 crore in revenue for the railways.

Apart from commuters, the system will also help CR roll out new safety and monitoring tools under the Internet of Things (IoT), such as real-time track and rolling stock monitoring.

If the pilot is successful, CR plans to extend OPGW across its entire electrified network — a move that could finally put an end to the notorious call drops on Mumbai locals.