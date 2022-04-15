North Indians living in Mumbai for generations are Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: In a bid to woo north Indian voters ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people from the community who have been living in Mumbai for the last three to four generations are now Mumbaikars. He said that such north Indians have now adopted Maharashtrian culture.
Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a guest house in Uttar Bharatiya Sangh for the cancer patients’ relatives and pilgrims. Fadnavis inaugurated the newly constructed Babu RN Singh Guest House, situated at Uttar Bharatiya Sangh (UBS) Bhavan in Bandra East.
“Many north Indians have lived in Mumbai for the last three-four generations so they are now Mumbaikars. While they have preserved the north Indian culture, they have also adopted the culture of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.
North Indians amount to a substantial number of votes in Mumbai and are regarded as the second largest group after Maharashtrians. According to rough estimates, of the total 236 seats, north Indian voters can play the swing factor in around 40-50 seats in suburban Mumbai. Congress party and BJP tend to reach out to the north Indian community ahead of crucial elections.
Speaking at another event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that “pseudo-secular” leaders such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee started visiting temples after prime minister Narendra Modi came to power. Fadnavis also added that research has shown that the DNA of Indians was the same, leading to the conclusion that we have a common parentage. The DNA discovery, he said, also ended the theory of the caste system.
Speaking about the Hindu religion and its birth, Fadnavis said, “The haplogroup (DNA) of every Indian is one. The haplogroup R1A1A is common. Whether it was a tribal from Andaman or a Brahmin from Bengal or a Dalit from Uttar Pradesh, the DNA is one, so we have a common lineage... The DNA discovery had ended the theory that there were Aryan and Dravidians. Similarly, the DNA ended the caste system which said that one person is from low caste by birth and other person is from the upper caste,” he said.
Fadnavis said that earlier political leaders were afraid of being seen visiting temples as it would impact their “secular vote bank.” “Years ago, we saw that political leaders were ashamed to go to temples. These leaders visited temples when cameras were not around; late at night or early morning. They feared that if they visited temples it would impact their secular vote bank,” he said.
The former Maharashtra CM further added, “But the scenario changed after prime minister [Narendra Modi] came to power. When the PM got blessings after visiting temples, Rahul [Gandhi] ji started visiting temples, [Arvind] Kejriwal ji started reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Mamata didi [Banerjee] started doing Chandi Path. The pseudo-secular leaders accepted that there was nothing wrong in practising your religion.”
-
NDPS court acquits Nigerian national due to faulty police probe
Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week acquitted a Nigerian national prosecuted for alleged possession of 200 grams of cocaine in November 2017. The accused, 29-year-old Kedrick Odo Bartho, was arrested on November 11, 2017, from Andheri (west) purportedly with cocaine weighing 200 grams. A trap was set up and Bartho was searched in front of independent panch witnesses. Upon search, the police found the drugs with him.
-
Kidney swapping case: Dr Ajay Taware removed as Sassoon hospital superintendent
The directorate of health services, Maharashtra, has temporarily suspended the regional organ transplant authorisation committee over the alleged malpractices found during a kidney transplant procedure. It has also replaced Dr Ajay Taware with Dr Vijay Jadhav as superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital. Dr Taware handed over the charge of his post to DMER on Thursday. The state health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic on April 12.
-
Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Majiwada in Thane, Lodha Luxuria, who shot five rounds from Sharma's licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident. The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same.
-
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
-
Criminal lawyer who assaulted 10-year-old boy in Thane arrested
The Thane Naupada police have arrested criminal a resident of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area (36), lawyer Chetan Patil, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday. Soon after taking the statement from the boy, Ayush Gore, after he got discharged from Kaushalya Hospital on Friday, the police arrested the accused. As per our knowledge, there is no molestation or sexual assault on the boy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics