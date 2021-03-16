North Mumbai saw more Covid-19 cases in past 7 days: BMC data

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Andheri, Mulund, Kandivli, Borivli, and Ghatkopar have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases between March 6 and March 13, with more than 500 reported cases last week.

Thirteen out of 24 wards in Mumbai have Covid growth rates higher than the city’s average growth rate of 0.39%. T ward, corresponding to Mulund, tops the list with a Covid growth rate of 0.59%. G-South ward, corresponding to Worli, has the slowest growth rate (0.22%). The lowest spikes have been recorded between Dongri and Mohammad Ali Road, Colaba and Fort, Marine Lines, Worli, Wadala and Matunga.

Between March 6 and 13, Andheri (West) recorded 895 cases of Covid-19 and a growth rate of 0.56%. Mulund recorded 671 cases and a growth rate of 0.57%. Kandivli (West) recorded 599 cases and a growth rate of 0.42%. Andheri (East) recorded 576 cases and a growth rate of 0.41%. Borivli (West) recorded 536 cases and a growth rate of 0.42%. Ghatkopar recorded 510 cases and a growth rate of 0.44%.

Highest growth rate does not correspond with most reported cases since for some wards, the base bases (total number of cases reported up to March 6) was lower, said civic authorities.

A senior civic official said there could be multiple reasons why a ward has more cases but a slower growth rate. “Some areas have more hospitals in their jurisdiction. A ward close to the international airport, which is quarantining international passengers, is likely to record more cases. We also found certain clusters where higher number of cases were detected together.”

Civic officials attributed the growing number of cases to a number of factors, including resumption of local train services for the general public and citizens not following social distancing norms. “Since the resumption of local trains for everyone, we have seen a spike in the number of new cases. We are recording maximum Covid-19 cases from high-rise buildings, which are turning into superspreaders. People are attending marriages, family functions without wearing masks,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

Experts from the state’s Covid-19 task force also pointed out more tests were being conducted. “We are testing about 20,000-22,000 people each day and that’s why the number is high. However, the test positivity rate is alarming. Also, patients are now coming in with gastrointestinal symptoms. Before they realise they have Covid-19, they have spread it to the rest of the family which is also adding to the caseload,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the task force.

Dr Rahul Tambe, senior consultant, internal medicine and infectious diseases, Nanavati Hospital, emphasised that it is essential for the public to wear masks, wash hands regularly and observe social distancing. “Vaccination alone can’t eliminate the risks of infection without strict adherence to basic preventive measures,” he said.

BMC officials said samples from Covid hotspots are being sent for gene sequencing to see if any new variant of Covid-19 has developed in areas like Amravati, where the infection appears to be spreading at a faster rate. “We are sending samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune from hotspots for genome sequencing to find any possible mutation of the virus. Earlier, we were sending samples only from Seven Hills Hospital, but are now selecting samples from wards with more cases,” said Kakani.

While at this time last year more cases of Covid-19 were being reported from slums, BMC said last week that 90% of the cases reported in January and February were from wealthier, residential buildings. Ward officers have increased testing in areas with more cases of Covid-19 and all high-risk contacts of Covid-positive patients must be tested on the seventh day. “The sero survey also showed that antibodies were fewer amongst those in high-rises as against those from the slums,” said Dr Pandit.

As of March 13, the most active cases are in R-Central ward, (Borivli; 947 cases); followed by K-West, which covers Andheri (West) (918 cases); R-South, which covers Kandivli (West) (816 cases); K-East, which covers Andheri (East) (799 cases); and P-North, which covers Malad (West) (798 cases). The fewest active cases of Covid-19 cases are in B ward (Dongri and Mohammad Ali Road; 94 cases).

Meanwhile on Monday, 44,683 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Mumbai, of which 39,505 received the first dose and 5,178 received the second dose. 30,298 beneficiaries were senior citizens and 4,500 were citizens aged above 45 years who also have comorbidities. There are 85 active vaccination centres in the city at present.